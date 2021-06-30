Da Brat And Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Land Their Own Reality Series

One of social media’s hottest couples, Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, are heading to reality television.

They are starring in the WEtv reality show Brat Loves Judy, which premieres August 5.

Lauren Gellert, executive vice president of development and original programming for WEtv, said in a written statement, “WEtv has long solidified itself as a home for authentic stories and relatable relationships, and we’re thrilled to add Brat and Judy’s larger-than-life love story to our Thursday night originals.”

Gellert also added, “These two powerful and successful women are sharing their brand-new relationship with audiences for the first time ever, bravely inviting viewers to experience all their emotional ‘firsts’ alongside them.”

In March of 2020, the Chicago icon revealed that she was dating the Kaleidoscope Hair Product CEO and founder in an emotional Instagram post.