Bill Cosby May Embark On Comedy Tour

Bill Cosby is reportedly ready to hit the comedy stage again.

Andrew Wyatt, the comedian’s spokesperson told reporters Thursday (July 1) that he has “been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners” and “is just excited the way the world is welcoming him back,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. According to Inside Edition, “A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him.”

Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday (June 30) after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that previous testimony during a civil case led to his subsequent conviction during the criminal trial. Ultimately, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction on a legal technicality but did not vindicate Cosby from guilt.

The actor has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a Philadelphia-area state prison. Previously, Cosby vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge remorse over the 2004 encounter with victim and accuser Andrea Constand.

The 83-year-old was convicted of drugging and molesting Constand in 2005 at his suburban home. In late 2015, he was charged when a prosecutor presented newly unsealed evidence. He was arrested days before the 12-year statute of limitations was up.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story,” Cosby said in a statement after his release. “I have always maintained my innocence.”

Aside from potential protests that would spring up at prospective comedy events, Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Cosby’s accusers, has also warned that the comedian could face new defamation claims should he embark on a tour where he claims vindication and casts his accusers in a negative light.