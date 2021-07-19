Trending:

Bridgerton Shuts Down Season 2 Production After Positive COVID Tests

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Netflix has paused filming for an “indefinite period.”

UPDATED ON : JULY 19, 2021 / 02:41 PM

Written by Quinci LeGardye

Production of the highly-anticipated second of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton has been paused.

Netflix announced Saturday (July 17) that it has shut down production for an "indefinite period" after a second positive COVID test was discovered the day after filming resumed, US Weekly reports.

The show had initially paused production for a few days last week and had resumed filming on Friday (July 16). A source told US Weekly, "production briefly paused due to a very small number of positive covid cases. All COVID-19 health and safety protocols were followed, and those impacted have been isolated. No cast [members were] affected."

According to US Weekly, Netflix is currently working on a timetable for a safe return to filming.

Production on Season 2 of Bridgerton, which Shonda Rhimes created, began last April in the UK after it was greenlit in January. The first season premiered in Dec. 2020 and reached a record-breaking 82 million households worldwide.

Season 1 has also received 12 Emmy nominations, including one for breakout star Regé-Jean Page for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Page will not be returning for Season 2.

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

