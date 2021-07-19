Bridgerton Shuts Down Season 2 Production After Positive COVID Tests

Production of the highly-anticipated second of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton has been paused.

Netflix announced Saturday (July 17) that it has shut down production for an "indefinite period" after a second positive COVID test was discovered the day after filming resumed, US Weekly reports.

The show had initially paused production for a few days last week and had resumed filming on Friday (July 16). A source told US Weekly, "production briefly paused due to a very small number of positive covid cases. All COVID-19 health and safety protocols were followed, and those impacted have been isolated. No cast [members were] affected."

According to US Weekly, Netflix is currently working on a timetable for a safe return to filming.

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes "Really Shocked" By 'Bridgerton' Fans Disappointment To Regé-Jean Page's Exit

Production on Season 2 of Bridgerton, which Shonda Rhimes created, began last April in the UK after it was greenlit in January. The first season premiered in Dec. 2020 and reached a record-breaking 82 million households worldwide.

Season 1 has also received 12 Emmy nominations, including one for breakout star Regé-Jean Page for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Page will not be returning for Season 2.