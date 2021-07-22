Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie Has The Best Title Ever

Jordan Peele is this generation’s master of horror and his upcoming film looks like it will not disappoint.
On Twitter, Peele revealed the name of his new movie as well as the poster. The film is simply titled Nope. See below:
There aren’t many details about the film but we now that it stars Daniel Kaluuya, who got his big break in Peele’s Get Out, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, who is known for his role as Glenn in The Walking Dead and the Oscar-nominated film Minari.
Nope will be released July 22, 2022.
(Photo, L-R: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF, Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images & Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
