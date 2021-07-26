Tiffany Haddish On Preparing To Play Track Icon Flo-Jo

Tiffany Haddish is preparing for a role of a lifetime by playing iconic track star and Olympic Gold-winning athlete Florence Griffith Joyner (“Flo-Jo”) in an upcoming biopic.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Haddish reveals she has been working hard to capture Joyner’s incredible frame.

"This is going to be huge — and my legs are going to be amazing! Florence Griffith Joyner was an amazing human being and the more I'm learning about her, the more I'm like 'Wow!'”

Haddish, who lost 50 lbs. during quarantine, also said, "First of all, it feels good to be able to wear a two piece and not feel like, 'Oh, I got to put a whole sarong on and a very large coverup, coverall situation. It feels good to be able to be free and the main thing about the whole transformation is my knees feel like they're happy. And when my legs is happy, Tiffany's happy."

Additionally, Haddish revealed she is looking good in Joyner’s iconic outfits and style, “I have tried on some of the outfits and I must say, I look pretty darn good in them. I had the long nails over the summer. We don't have long nails right now because there's a lot of typing that I'm doing; I'm in the process of writing my next book. So we need the fingertips so we can move quickly on the keyboard, but the nails will be back sooner than later."

Deadline reports that Haddish will star and produce the upcoming Flo-Jo biopic, which explores the powerful life and untimely death of the Olympian. Al Joyner, Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, will also serve as a producer and creative consultant for the film.

Flo-Jo was an elite track and field athlete in the 1980s and was named the fastest woman in the world after setting sprint records in the 100m and 200m races at the 1988 Summer Olympics. After retiring from sports a year after her record-breaking wins, Flo-Jo died in 1998 at only 38 years old from an epileptic seizure.

A release date for the biopic is not known at this time.