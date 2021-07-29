Kevin Hart And Jesse Collins To Produce ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Limited Series For BET+

Your favorite husbands are back.

After five years, the Real Husbands Of Hollywood crew is giving the climb to fame, fortune and virality one last go, this time on BET+. Members of the original cast set to return for the six-part limited series, include Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. Naturally, there will be a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars that will make appearances as well.

The limited series is executive produced by Kevin Hart and his by HartBeat Productions as well as Jesse Collins and his Jesse Collins Entertainment, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Gets A New Castmember For Season 13

Chris Spencer will executive produce and write while Carl Craig will produce. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis will write and produce. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen will be joining the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small will direct. Stein will oversee the project for Hartbeat Productions and Horne and Harmon will oversee the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment.