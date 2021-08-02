Kevin Hart Hilariously Crashed Usher’s Vegas Residency Show Performance

Kevin Hart always keeps his fans on their toes, and this time he stole the show!

Pulling up to one of Usher’s shows at his Las Vegas residency on Sunday (Aug. 1), the comedian had something in store for soulful R&B crooner who debuted at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July.

Usher put on a jaw-dropping performance during his Sunday performance of his Grammy award-winning song “There Goes My Baby,” where Kevin Hart joined him as a surprise guest.

“Last night was EPIC….Sorry Usher but I had to do it….The music got a hold of me and I felt like this was my moment to showcase my voice,” Hart captioned an Instagram video highlighting dance moves and body rolls.

RELATED: Usher Starts His Las Vegas Residency With A Sold- Out Show