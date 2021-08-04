Watch The Trailer For New SHOWTIME Rick James Documentary, ‘B*tchin’: the Sound and Fury’

“I’m Rick James, b*tch!” “F**k yo’ couch!” and “What did the five fingers say to the face?” are all hilarious lines from Dave Chappelle’s “True Hollywood Stories” sequence from his ingenious sketch show that recounted real events.

But what if SHOWTIME decided to come out with a documentary officially recounting the actual life and times of the late great funk artist, officially?

That’s right, the legacy production studio released the trailer for B*tchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James Tuesday, which is set to give viewers an indepth look at the good, bad and ugly of Rick James.

“I want to be nasty, and I want to be raw,” says the inventor of punk-funk in the two-minute clip.