Black Woman Judge Overseeing Britney Spears' Conservatorship Receiving Death Threats

Pop star Britney Spears is currently under a conservatorship, which has been the subject of much debate on social media and the subject of the New York Times documentary Free Britney. Fingers are now being pointed at the judge overseeing the conservatorship, the Honorable Brenda Penny, and she has reportedly been receiving death threats.



According to TMZ, Judge Penny has been receiving online death threats, which include racial slurs. The outlet reports L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is monitoring the online activity.

The threats appear to stem from Penny ruling last week to not suspend Jamie Spears, Britney’s younger sister, from the conservatorship. Judge Penny also denied Britney’s request for an emergency hearing on the matter. Under the conservatorship, Spears, 39, reportedly has no control over finances, her work schedule and isn’t allowed to have more children.



On Thursday (August 12), it was reported by multiple news outlets that Jamie Spears resigned as his daughter’s conservator.

Judge Brenda Penny is a judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court in California and was appointed to the bench in 2018 by former Governor Jerry Brown. She is also the mother of Prentice Penny, the showrunner for Issa Rae’s Insecure.