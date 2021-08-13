INTERVIEW: Comedian Marlon Wayans Flexes His Dramatic Acting Chops In ‘RESPECT’

Marlon Wayans is showing a different side of himself in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT.

The film follows the life of the “Queen Of Soul” and the challenges she faced on the road to stardom that culminated in a career that lasted nearly 60 years. Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, who was handpicked by the late singer, plays Franklin alongside Wayans who plays Ted White, Franklin’s former manager and first husband. Other notable stars attached to the film are Audra Macdonald, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Jennifer Hudson Shares Details About Her Greatest Challenge Playing Aretha Franklin In ‘RESPECT’