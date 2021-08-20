WATCH: Actor Colman Domingo And Mental Health And Cultural Experts Explore The Deeper Meaning Behind ‘Candyman’

The latest installment of the Candyman franchise hits theaters on Aug. 27. In anticipation of the movie's release, one of the film's stars, Colman Domingo, who plays a mysterious character named William Burke, sat down with a group of Black educators and mental health professionals to discuss the deeper meaning behind the story.

The original 1992 horror classic followed a man with a hook for a hand, who haunts the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. He can only be summoned by repeating "Candyman" five times in a mirror.

Years after the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk), moved into a luxury loft condo in the now gentrified Cabrini.

Mr. Candyman, however, is not here for gentrification, and when McCoy dares to say his name five times, all hell breaks loose. Directed and co-written by filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and produced by Jordan Peele, the film is sure to horrify audiences and make you think twice about some things.

In a 20-minute sit-down conversation with a group of mental health and cultural experts, Domingo further explores concepts around the film’s broader themes.

After viewing clips, Yolo Robinson, the executive director and founder of the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, said, “The first thing that came to mind was thinking about intergenerational trauma. The legacy of so many stories that Candyman symbolically represents, this continued legacy of violence against Black folks.”