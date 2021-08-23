Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Still Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen had a miscarriage back in September, and she is still working toward healing.

The model and author wrote on Instagram about the loss of baby Jack, "I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here.”



Teigen continued. "Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f—ing complicated. And get the lasagna??? Wow this was a rollercoaster!!!!!"

