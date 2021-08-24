Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell

Once upon a time, Lil Nas X worked at a Taco Bell in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, he has partnered with the fast good giant.

According to Billboard, the 22-year-old will be the chief impact officer at Taco Bell. The fast food chain and the “Industry Baby” rapper will collaborate to promote his upcoming album Montero.

Their first projects are Lil Nas X teaming with the Taco Bell Foundation to reward young creatives with the Live Más Scholarship and he’ll appear in Taco Bell's breakfast campaign.

RELATED: BET Awards 2021 Rewind: Lil Nas X On His Performance

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a statement, "Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."



Lil Nas X worked at Taco Bell in 2017.

The Grammy winner has had an epic two years. “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was his second number one hit on the Billboard 100 after his 2019 breakout smash “Old Town Road.” Released in March and noted for its LGBTQ themes, “MONTERO” will serve as the title track from his upcoming album, which does not have a release date as of yet.