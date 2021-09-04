Watch The First Teaser For The Final Season Of ‘Insecure’

Insecure wrapped the filming for its fifth and final season in June, and now, the HBO series is giving fans a quick foreshadowing.

Titled “One last chance for a little reflection,” the one-minute clip opens with Issa Rae’s character and her iconic secondary person, “mirror b***h,” with a narration saying, “Wow Issa, you were so simple then. I just wanna be drama-free and happy. I keep frontin’ to everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I am terrified.”

Of course though, in true mirror b***h fashion, the somber teaser turns comical.

Season 4 ended with Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) reuniting, but only to find out that Condola (Christina Elmore) ended up pregnant with Lawrence’s baby which happened while they were still together. Issa’s friendship was also strained with Molly (Yvonne Orji) as the latter’s relationship with Andrew (Alexander Hodge) ended.

Additionally, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) dealt with postpartum depression by running away and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) ended up being one of Issa’s closest confidants.

Season 5 of Insecure premieres on HBO on October 24. Watch the teaser below.