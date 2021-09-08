Savage: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Hilariously Mocks Her Behavior In Viral Instagram Video

North West isn’t having it with anything inauthentic.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter claims her mom changes her voice in videos she makes to promote products.

While promoting items from her BoxyCharm line, Kardashian was interrupted by North and her niece Penelope. In the series of videos, Kim says, “Hey guys, I just got my new BoxyCharm and I just wanted to share with you all of the super cute, amazing things.”

Before asking North West to get out of the video she added, “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm.”

Kim goes on the express her enthusiasm for the new box and continues jokingly shooes away North, saying, “Northi stop, that’s annoying.”

Confused, Kim tells North she is the same person. After asking how she speaks differently, North explains by mocking her, “Hey guys, so today I got this new mask, and I got this new bronzer, [and] I got this!” she says.

Kim then jokingly asks her fans if she sounds different and before she could finish the question, North replies, “yes.”

Watch what happened below.