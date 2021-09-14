Queen Latifah’s Pup Killed By ‘Dog Whisperer’ Star Cesar Millan’s Pit Bull, Lawsuit Claims

A pit bull once owned by dog trainer Cesar Millan mauled a dog owned by Queen Latifah, killing them, a new lawsuit alleges.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the reality TV star also allegedly attempted to cover up the attack by instructing his staff to tell the actress her dog was hit by a car.

A January 2018 Twitter post shows a photo of Latifah with Millan at the facility, with the caption: “Had my first training session for my new babies with @cesarmillan! Already learning So much!!!”

The dog, named Junior, allegedly showed a pattern of aggression, according to the suit. Latifah had never filed a legal action against Millan, nor has she made any public claims about the alleged incident.

TMZ reports that the alleged incident is just one legal motion taken against the Dog Whisperer star. A former gymnast is also claiming the same dog attacked her in 2017, ruining her career.

Lidia Matiss accused Millan, 52, of negligence and fraud in connection with a series of aggressions by the dog and seeks unspecified financial damages to “punish and/or make an example out of” the famous trainer.

According to TMZ, Matiss, whose mother once worked for Millan, said the dog had a history of violence but was still allowed to roam Millan’s office unattended.

Matiss said when she visited her mom in 2017, the dog allegedly attacked her. The alleged attack, the lawsuit states, was so bad that it prevented the gymnast from competing. Matiss claims the dog mauled her legs, leaving her with severe injuries as well as “embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, and loss of enjoyment of life,” the lawsuit states.

“Junior possessed vicious and dangerous propensities and was inclined to attack, bite, maul, maim, and disfigure people and other animals in its vicinity,” the suit reads.

According to the New York Daily News, Junior died at the age of 15.