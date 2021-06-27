BET Awards 2021: Hip Hop Legends Honor Queen Latifah With Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen Latifah earned a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards for her multiple decade long extraordinary career in music, film and business.

After an emotional introduction by MC Lyte, and a performance of “Ladies Night” and “U.N.I.T.Y” by MC Lyte, Lil Kim, Rapsody and Monie Love, Latifah — born Dana Elaine Owens — walked up to the stage to accept the award, accompanied by her father.

“I’m so extremely moved. I don’t know what to say,” she said, holding back tears.

RELATED: All Hail The Queen: 7 Reasons Why Latifah Gets the Crown

The theme of the night was “The Year of The Black Woman,” so Latifah thanked her mother, “a strong Black woman,” for raising her, as well as her father who respects women. She then pointed to the performers standing behind her on stage, and encouraged women to stay united. “Together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart,” she said.