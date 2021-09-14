Creative Arts Emmys: RuPaul Best Host Winning Streak Continues

RuPaul has done it again!

The producer-host of RuPaul’s Drag Race has won two more Creative Arts Emmys, including his sixth consecutive win for hosting at Sunday’s show. He is now tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan; the two are the most-awarded Black artists in the show’s history.

RuPaul has won the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award for the last six years. Fellow nominees for the 2021 hosting category included Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and the hosting teams of Queer Eye, Top Chef, and Shark Tank.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Makes History At The Emmys