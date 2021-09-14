Creative Arts Emmys: RuPaul Best Host Winning Streak Continues

RuPaul has done it again!
The producer-host of RuPaul’s Drag Race has won two more Creative Arts Emmys, including his sixth consecutive win for hosting at Sunday’s show. He is now tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan; the two are the most-awarded Black artists in the show’s history.
RuPaul has won the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award for the last six years. Fellow nominees for the 2021 hosting category included Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and the hosting teams of Queer Eye, Top Chef, and Shark Tank.
Mama Ru also snagged his second trophy for Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
RuPaul is also in the running for his fourth consecutive Outstanding Competition Program win at the Primetime Emmys ceremony on Sunday (Sept. 19). The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
The 73rd Emmys will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. See the complete list of nominees here and the full list of winners from the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys here.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
