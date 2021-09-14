Trending:

Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Coming To Netflix As A Movie

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Idris Elba arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will co-star.

Written by BET Staff

Luther is finally getting the feature film treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has confirmed the popular series will come to the streaming service as a film.

Idris Elba, who starred in the series as the titular character, will reprise his role for the film, and also produce. Additionally, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo has joined the series and will play a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis.

Elba’s portrayal of John Luther has earned him four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win in 2012.

Series creator Neil Cross will pen the film adaptation and serve as producer.

Luther, which aired for five seasons, is about a detective dedicated to solving crimes but finds his commitment to work is both a blessing and a curse.

No word on the release date.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

