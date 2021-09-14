Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Coming To Netflix As A Movie

Luther is finally getting the feature film treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has confirmed the popular series will come to the streaming service as a film.

Idris Elba, who starred in the series as the titular character, will reprise his role for the film, and also produce. Additionally, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo has joined the series and will play a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis.

RELATED: Life in Film: Idris Elba

Elba’s portrayal of John Luther has earned him four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win in 2012.

Series creator Neil Cross will pen the film adaptation and serve as producer.

Luther, which aired for five seasons, is about a detective dedicated to solving crimes but finds his commitment to work is both a blessing and a curse.

No word on the release date.