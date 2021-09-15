Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fans of daytime talk show host Wendy Williams have been eagerly awaiting the return of her show for their daily dose of hot topic gossip. Unfortunately, folks will have to wait even longer after it was announced that she will now have to delay her return to the set because she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Wednesday (Sept. 15) the official Instagram account for The Wendy Williams Show announced that the 57-year-old is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19”. According to Page Six, a source confirms that Williams had reportedly already received her COVID-19 vaccine prior to this diagnosis.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement started.