Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fans of daytime talk show host Wendy Williams have been eagerly awaiting the return of her show for their daily dose of hot topic gossip. Unfortunately, folks will have to wait even longer after it was announced that she will now have to delay her return to the set because she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Wednesday (Sept. 15) the official Instagram account for The Wendy Williams Show announced that the 57-year-old is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19”. According to Page Six, a source confirms that Williams had reportedly already received her COVID-19 vaccine prior to this diagnosis.
“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement started.
“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols.”
RELATED: Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues
The 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show is now expected to return on Monday (Oct. 4) after it was initially scheduled for live show to air on Monday (Sept. 20). In the interim, the program will air repeat episodes.
News of the talk show host’s COVID diagnosis comes days after she canceled her promo tour to promote the latest season citing ongoing health issues.
RELATED: Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend On Social Media
A post from the @WendyShow Instagram account posted last week reads in part: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week.”
The 57-year old media maven has previously discussed several health issues she’s had on her daytime series, including a battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused her to go on a hiatus in spring of last year.
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
COMMENTS