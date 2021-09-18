Cam’ron To Have Recurring Role On ABC’s Series ‘Queens’

Cam’ron is slated to appear in the upcoming ABC drama series Queens, with Brandy and Eve.

The Diplomats rapper will star as himself in the show that follows women rappers in their 40s attempting to become stars once again. According to Shadow And Act, Cam will star as a former collaborator of the group, who was romantically involved with Xplicit, who is portrayed by Brandy.

If you’ll remember, Cam has been trending over his Instagram video posts of him with Brandy, so it looks like this is what they’ve been working on.