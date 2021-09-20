Susan Kelechi Watson Teases ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

We're not crying; you are!

At the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 19), Susan Kelechi Watson teased a very emotional final season of This Is Us.

Known for her role as Beth Pearson on the beloved primetime series, Watson stopped by the red carpet and opened up about what is to come in the farewell season.

“We just started the season, only shot one episode so far. I think that we all have this mentality of like, we're just going to wait until that last episode to really let it sink in,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “And right now, we're just like, 'Let's just enjoy it! Let's just be here.' You know what I mean? “I think that it's going to be emotional.”

RELATED: Most Unapologetically Black Moments From the 2021 Emmy Awards

This Is Us also stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas.

Creator of the series, Dan Fogelman, announced in May 2021 that This Is Us will have its final season after a six-season run.

“Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing,” he tweeted.