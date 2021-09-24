Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Split Four Months After Welcoming A Baby

Back on May 8, Jason Derulo welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Jason King, with his model girlfriend, Jena Frumes. The two have now split.
The 31-year-old singer broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”
RELATED: Jason Derulo Explains Why He Named Newborn Son After Himself
It’s unknown when the two began dating, but news of their romance surfaced last year during the pandemic lockdown. Metro reported that the singer and social media influencer were quarantined together.
The former couple have not shown their baby’s face on social media.
(Photos from left: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
COMMENTS