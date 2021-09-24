Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Split Four Months After Welcoming A Baby

Back on May 8, Jason Derulo welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Jason King, with his model girlfriend, Jena Frumes. The two have now split.



The 31-year-old singer broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”