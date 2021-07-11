Jason Derulo Explains Why He Named Newborn Son After Himself

Jason Derulo was so excited about the birth of his son that he gave him his name, Jason King Jr. And it’s not all about ego.

The fact is that he's happy to have a boy to carry on his family's name.

In a recent interview with People, Derulo discusses raising his newborn with actress/singer girlfriend Jena Frumes. Since the child’s birth on May 8, he has learned about frequent late-night feedings, discovered his son’s love for music, and the importance of family legacy.

"My brother has girls, and my sister has a girl, so I knew we needed a boy to carry on the name, literally. We needed to have a boy because the Derulo name was out," Derulo tells the publication. "I spoke him into existence."

Derulo tells People that he decided to name him after himself because his son would have the responsibility of carrying the name.

"I wanted my name to continue to thrive, and I also thought that it would bring me closer to him," Derulo says of the name choice.”

Although his face hasn’t been revealed yet, Derulo’s son may be in the social spotlight very soon. The singer has a TikTok already created for the infant, which is a social platform that Derulo is popular for, as well as a few photos of him being held by the singer in a number of Instagram photos, according to the report.