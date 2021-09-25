Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai After Ex-Husband Trash Talks Her

Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband doesn’t seem to wish her well now that she’s moved on with a new man and is expecting a baby.

After the 42-year-old announced he’s five months pregnant with her first child, a fan suggested her ex, Freddy Harteis, was “probably biting bricks and screaming” about the news.

“Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago,” Harteis responded, according to Yahoo. “Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

The comment has since been deleted.

When Mai’s The Real co-host Loni Love saw the screengrab via @theneighborhoodtalk, she defended her.

“Auntie Loni here: This sounds like a woman answering… @thehollywoodhunter you better then this ..,” she wrote, tagging Harteis. “We were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins.”

Jeannie Mai and Freddy Harteis announced they were splitting in 2017. Six months after they split, Harteis revealed he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Linsey Toole. They now have two children together and are engaged to be married.