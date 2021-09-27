Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian’s 40th Birthday Tribute To Her Will Melt Your Heart

Serena Williams’ husband is celebrating her birthday with some very sweet words about her.
The tennis superstar turned 40 on Sunday (Sept. 26). Taking to his Instagram account, Alexis Ohanian penned a romantic tribute to his wife the day of her birthday.
"✨ the incomparable @serenawilliams - grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife & Olympia's mama," he captioned a photo of the pair looking into each other's eyes.
Williams and Ohanian wed in 2017 and share Olympia, their four-year-old daughter.
Back in March, Williams was open about her relationship with the Reddit co-founder, saying to Bumble’s The Question Game that “marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it.”
Williams also revealed that motherhood was always something she wanted in Bumble's video: "I always knew I wanted kids. I never knew when but I always knew I wanted kids at some point."
