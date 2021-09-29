Timbaland Creates Beatclub Digital Platform

Timbaland is making it more accessible for aspiring music creators to team up with the music industry’s most sought-after artists.

The successful producer, who has worked with Missy Elliott, Drake, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and others, has announced his new venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace, ABC News reports.

The digital platform will connect music makers to record labels, songwriters, producers, music publishers, and musicians.

“This platform is a place where creators can communicate,” the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter said. “I’m the head of the ship. But guess what, if you own a ship, you can communicate with me and you get better. I can point you to a Lil Durk or Lil Baby and tell them to lookout for this guy or girl, and give that person a shot. That could be their biggest dream.”

Expected to launch later this year, Beatclub already has J.Cole, Mike WiLL Made-It, Mike Dean, Tainy, and Scott Storch on its roster.

“You’re learning financial literacy,” Timbaland added. “You’re learning about wealth and how to control money and the business. It’s your own business. It’s a place for their tools to get valued when they think they are not.”

The Verzuz co-creator also believes that Beatclub will also serve as an educational tool and bring value to its members. According to ABC News, members will keep all of their music rights and revenue, have total control on pricing and retain their publishing royalties. Beatclub will not take any additional money from subscribers on the platform.