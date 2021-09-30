Gabrielle Union Regularly Drops $20,000 At Strip Clubs

Gabrielle Union is a phenomenal actress, author and activist, but she is also a strip clip connoisseur.

On a Sept. 29 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gabrielle Union revealed how much she enjoys strip clips. She said pre-pandemic she would go "10 or 15 times in a year” and added, “I’m a connoisseur!”

When asked how much she spends, Union said, "Probably 10 or 20 thousand. You don't really think about it because — the booze. And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something."

However, the You Got Anything Stronger? author said her husband Dwyane Wade is not into strip clubs: “I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates — who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are — but he would be like, 'No, I'm gonna go home.’”

The 48-year-old said she enjoys Magic City in Atlanta, Georgia and calls it a "welcoming place.”

Watch the interview below: