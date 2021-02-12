Gabrielle Union On Reaffiriming Her Daughters’ Blackness

Actress and mother Gabrielle Union is making sure that her children are continuously reaffirmed in their Blackness.

In a new ELLE.com State of Black Beauty essay, the L.A.’s Finest star shares on how she finds proper school environments for her daughters Kaavia James, 2, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, 13. Union does not want the standardized Eurocenteric assimilation to infiltrate their minds.

“What I'm trying to do with our two daughters is understand that if I cannot provide a school environment that is as diverse as the global population, I have to do more to constantly make sure the girls are reaffirmed,” Union, writes.