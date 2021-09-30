Toni Braxton To Star In Lifetime Movie ‘The Fallen Angels Book Club’

Toni Braxton is headed back to Lifetime to star and executive produce a new film, The Fallen Angels Book Club.

Braxton will play Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who investigates a series of murders at her book club. The film will be a part of a television movie series based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by R. Franklin James, Deadline reports.

This is not the first time Braxton has been a part of the Lifetime movie. In 2013, she made her Lifetime movie debut with the film Twist of Faith. Since then, she has starred in Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) and Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018), and Every Day is Christmas (2018).

“Toni has a magic touch for making movies that resonate with our audience,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “We’ve seen Toni’s acting range through the years, and I can’t imagine anyone else as Hollis. This role was made for Toni.”

The Fall Angels Book Club film series debuts on Lifetime in 2022.