WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Toni Braxton attends the Primary Wave x Island Records Pre-Grammy Party at 1 Hotel on January 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Island Records)

Toni Braxton To Star In Lifetime Movie ‘The Fallen Angels Book Club’

The singer will also serve as the executive producer of the flick.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 / 12:02 PM

Written by Alexis Reese

Toni Braxton is headed back to Lifetime to star and executive produce a new film, The Fallen Angels Book Club

Braxton will play Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who investigates a series of murders at her book club. The film will be a part of a television movie series based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by R. Franklin James, Deadline reports.

This is not the first time Braxton has been a part of the Lifetime movie. In 2013, she made her Lifetime movie debut with the film Twist of Faith. Since then, she has starred in Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) and Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018), and Every Day is Christmas (2018).

“Toni has a magic touch for making movies that resonate with our audience,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN.  “We’ve seen Toni’s acting range through the years, and I can’t imagine anyone else as Hollis.  This role was made for Toni.”

The Fall Angels Book Club film series debuts on Lifetime in 2022.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

