'The Wendy Williams Show' Season Premiere Date Delayed For A Third Time

Wendy Williams appears to be still struggling with her health. Season 13 of her talk show has been delayed for a third time.

The Instagram account for The Wendy Williams posted the following statement, “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”



The statement also read she has now tested negative for COVID-19 and the show will return on October 18.