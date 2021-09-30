Trending:

'The Wendy Williams Show' Season Premiere Date Delayed For A Third Time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Wendy Williams attends the 2019 40th Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

'The Wendy Williams Show' Season Premiere Date Delayed For A Third Time

The talk show host was to return to the purple chair on Monday, Oct. 4.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 / 11:44 AM

Written by BET Staff

Wendy Williams appears to be still struggling with her health. Season 13 of her talk show has been delayed for a third time. 

The Instagram account for The Wendy Williams posted the following statement, “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”

The statement also read she has now tested negative for COVID-19 and the show will return on October 18.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend On Social Media

TMZ reported Williams, 57, was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reports while she does have the coronavirus, she was vaccinated and is asymptomatic.

(Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs