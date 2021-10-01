Trending:

Big Brother 2021: Xavier Prather Is First Black Winner In 23 Seasons

LOS ANGELES - JULY 1: BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the "BB Beach Club" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. Pictured Xavier Prather (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

He took home the $750,000 grand prize!

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 1, 2021 / 11:40 AM

Written by Alexis Reese

History was made on the CBS reality competition Big Brother

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), the first-ever Black winner, Xavier Prather, took home the $750,000 prize following the show's jury vote.

“It's surreal," Prather, 27, said following the game-winning decision. 

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Big Brother this season, Prather successfully worked with an all-Black, six-person alliance called The Cookout. According to PEOPLE, the alliance made it their mission to not only make it to the final six but make sure that a Black person would win Big Brother for the first time.

“I wouldn't have been here without all the members of The Cookout and every single member of the jury. And those members not in jury, who were part of the season, can't thank you guys enough. I'm so blessed to have met every single one of you and we all made history this season, so I think we should all be proud.” 

Since season one of the competition series in 2000, there have only been three non-white winners.

(Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

