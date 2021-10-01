Big Brother 2021: Xavier Prather Is First Black Winner In 23 Seasons

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent': 9-Year-Old Singer, Victory Brinker, Receives First Group Golden Buzzer

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Big Brother this season, Prather successfully worked with an all-Black, six-person alliance called The Cookout. According to PEOPLE, the alliance made it their mission to not only make it to the final six but make sure that a Black person would win Big Brother for the first time.

“I wouldn't have been here without all the members of The Cookout and every single member of the jury. And those members not in jury, who were part of the season, can't thank you guys enough. I'm so blessed to have met every single one of you and we all made history this season, so I think we should all be proud.”

Since season one of the competition series in 2000, there have only been three non-white winners.