Sorry, Ladies: Nick Cannon Takes Celibacy Vow For Extended Period Of Time

In June, Nick Cannon, became a father for the seventh time, welcomed his son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott into the world. Weeks earlier, he welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. He has children with four different women, with plans to have an even bigger family.

Cannon’s growing list of children was a topic of discussion recently on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN.

The Masked Singer host said he’s putting the brakes on reproducing, at least for the rest of this year.

“I told you, man, I’m celebate right now,” Cannon said, adding, “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He’s Having So Many Kids ‘On Purpose’

In September, the comedian told Entertainment Tonight that his therapist recommended celibacy to him, but he wants a big family.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he explained.

See the hour-long video below. Cannon makes his celibacy statement at about the 45-minute mark.