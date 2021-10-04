Howard University And Netflix Establish $5.4 Million Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

Howard University renamed their College of Fine Arts after the late Chadwick Boseman and now they have partnered with Netflix to establish a scholarship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Howard University now has a $5.4 million Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will mainly support students in the dramatic arts. Netflix is the inaugural donor of the scholarship and this year’s recipients are: freshman Sarah Long (musical theatre), sophomore Shawn Smith (acting), junior Janee’ Ferguson (theatre arts administration) and senior Deirdre Dunkin (dance).



Howard president Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement, “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos also added, “He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same. We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University for making this possible.”

Boseman, who graduated from the esteemed institution in 2000, went on to become a successful actor in Hollywood taking on roles by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He cemented his legacy playing the title role in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers franchise.

Posthumously, the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film.

He died at 43 on August 28, 2020, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.