Kelis’ Husband Says He Has Stomach Cancer

Singer Kelis’ husband, photographer Mike Mora, has revealed that he is battling stage 4 stomach cancer.
Mora revealed that he was diagnosed almost a year ago in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday (Oct. 5). He took a moment to share the first time he believed something was wrong after his family moved to a farm just two hours out of Los Angeles. The hard labor of tending to a farm and spending grueling hours in the sun was having an impact on him, but when he noticed a terrible pain in his stomach, things changed, Madamenoire reports.
He said that he began to lose his appetite and started feeling pain in his back.
After scheduling appointments with three specialists and an endoscopic biopsy, Mora was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma. The disease had spread to the lymph nodes in his back.
He notes that doctors gave him 18 months to live; it’s been 12.
“Here we go.. Scared as F¥#% … The story will continue.. Love you Kelis,” he wrote in part on an Instagram post sharing his journey.
In a follow-up post, Mora explained why he decided to inform his followers about his health.
“I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through,” he wrote. “You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that!”
“This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm…,” he continued. “The story will continue… Love you Kelis, #thestorywillcontinue #iwillsurvive.
