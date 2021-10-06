Kelis’ Husband Says He Has Stomach Cancer

Singer Kelis’ husband, photographer Mike Mora, has revealed that he is battling stage 4 stomach cancer.

Mora revealed that he was diagnosed almost a year ago in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday (Oct. 5). He took a moment to share the first time he believed something was wrong after his family moved to a farm just two hours out of Los Angeles. The hard labor of tending to a farm and spending grueling hours in the sun was having an impact on him, but when he noticed a terrible pain in his stomach, things changed, Madamenoire reports.

He said that he began to lose his appetite and started feeling pain in his back.

After scheduling appointments with three specialists and an endoscopic biopsy, Mora was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma. The disease had spread to the lymph nodes in his back.

He notes that doctors gave him 18 months to live; it’s been 12.

“Here we go.. Scared as F¥#% … The story will continue.. Love you Kelis,” he wrote in part on an Instagram post sharing his journey.