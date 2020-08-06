Baby On Board! Kelis Is Expecting Her Third Child

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Kelis attends the 2nd Annual Baby Ball Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/WireImage)

She is partnering with Black Mamas Matter to enforce the message that Black expectant mothers deserve and demand nurturing environments.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kelis just released big news about her latest project and it has nothing to do with milkshakes or bringing the boys to the yard. The singer-songwriter turned chef is expecting her third child, which is her  second with husband Mike Mora. Her eldest son, 11-year-old Knight, is with her ex husband, rapper Nas.

The 40-year-old shared the big news on Instagram by showing off her pregnancy test. She also wrote a powerful message.

“Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers,” Kelis announced.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

Kelis stressed the importance of self-care during pregnancy, especially during the early stages when women are particularly vulnerable. She says using a First Response Early Result test and staying still enough to listen to her own body are what led her to confirm her pregnancy.

Kelis also revealed  First Response will be donating money on her behalf to Black Mamas Matter, an organization that protects Black mothers during and after pregnancy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Black women are three to four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related deaths than white women.

See Kelis’ post below:

 

Chef Kelis - table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! 🤰🏾🖤 Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers. #Ad #BlackMamasMatter #Motherhood As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates. So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period.* Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community. So, I’m so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time. *Early Result Pregnancy Test detected the pregnancy hormone levels in 76% of pregnant women 5 days before their expected period.

(Photo: Vivien Killilea/WireImage)

