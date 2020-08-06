Baby On Board! Kelis Is Expecting Her Third Child

Kelis just released big news about her latest project and it has nothing to do with milkshakes or bringing the boys to the yard. The singer-songwriter turned chef is expecting her third child, which is her second with husband Mike Mora. Her eldest son, 11-year-old Knight, is with her ex husband, rapper Nas.



The 40-year-old shared the big news on Instagram by showing off her pregnancy test. She also wrote a powerful message.

“Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers,” Kelis announced.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

Kelis stressed the importance of self-care during pregnancy, especially during the early stages when women are particularly vulnerable. She says using a First Response Early Result test and staying still enough to listen to her own body are what led her to confirm her pregnancy.



Kelis also revealed First Response will be donating money on her behalf to Black Mamas Matter, an organization that protects Black mothers during and after pregnancy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Black women are three to four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related deaths than white women.

See Kelis’ post below: