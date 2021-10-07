Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Says Sage Steele Was ‘Thrilled’ She Didn’t ‘Choose Black’ On The Dating Competition Series

Sports anchor Sage Steele was recently pulled from ESPN after comments she made about President Barack Obama’s racial identity, called the network's vaccine mandate “sick,” and tested positive for COVID. Steele has been accused of being in the Sunken Place for years and former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, recently revealed a tidbit that will only confirm those suspicions.

While on Van Lathan’s Higher Learning podcast, Lindsay claimed when she first met Steele four years ago, the anchor approached her to say she was overjoyed Lindsay didn’t “choose Black” on the dating competition show.

Lindsay explained, “I like Sage. She’s a woman of color who had a long career in the media and I’m aspiring to this but then I’m listening to you and the first thing you say to me is how thrilled you are that I didn’t choose Black. And I’m like… who is this woman? Since then I’ve started to learn more about how problematic she can be.”

Lindsay was also disgusted by Steele’s comments about President Barack Obama’s racial identity and his father. She called Steele “twisted” and someone who is “obsessed” with race. Lindsay also added Steele would not have made those comments if Obama’s father were white.