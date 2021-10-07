EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson And Megan Thee Stallion Offer Advice On How To Eliminate Toxic Energy From Your Life

Taraji P. Henson is back and she’s getting even more open and honest with her celebrity friends about their mental health journeys. Henson and her best friends and co-host Tracie Jade are returning for their second season of their hit Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind with Taraji and in the premiere episode, the two speak to award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion about toxicity, toxic people and how to surround yourself with a more positive circle.

In an exclusive clip obtained by BET.com, Henson talks. with Dr. TK Jackson and Megan about finding ways to bring about positivity in your life.

“How does being surrounded by toxicity impact us?” Henson asked, to which Jackson replied, “I believe you are the average of the five people you hang out with.”

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Launches New Talk Show Focused On Mental Health On Facebook Watch

Later in the clip, Megan chimes in on how she overcame the adversity she has experienced and why she is super selective about the energy she gives out to others.

“The way you are to people that might not be how everybody else is so I had to start being careful,” the rapper said. “I can’t let everybody get this good energy because they don’t deserve it.”

Jackson also helps viewers identify the correct steps on how to remove people out of your life who no longer serve you or your higher purpose.

“First assess where you are right now and then where you want to go,” she says. “Where do you want your life to be in five years in every compartment and then take another look at least the first five friends that you wrote down on that sheet of paper. Do those people reflect where you want to go?”

Watch the exclusive clip below: