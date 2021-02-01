Taraji P. Henson’s Latest Episode Of ‘Peace Of Mind’ Examines Violence Against Black Trans Women

Since starting her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Taraji P. Henson has tackled some hard topics. For the season finale, the actress and activist will investigate the epidemic of violence surrounding trans women of color.

During an episode titled “Why Are Our Black Transgender Women Dying So Young?,” three women share their struggles with anxiety, depression and suicide. One of the women, Naki, recounts a harrowing experience she had while riding public transportation.

"I've been attacked on the bus," she says. "I was on the bus, minding my business, in my early 20s. He tried to talk to me and I ignored him and I turned my back. I was just not thinking about it, and when he got off the bus, he hit me in the side of my face."

She added: "Everyone was like, 'Oh my god,' and I'm just like, 'I'm okay, I'm okay,' And it's like, all because you wanted to talk to me and you found out who I was. The worst part is when you don't see it coming.”

“Okay so, yes, everybody on the bus, they go on with their lives, but then you're left with this trauma — now what?" Henson asked. "How does this make you feel?"

"That marked me," Naki replied. "And it caused a fear of any public transportation."

The Human Rights Campaign reports that the majority of transgender homicide victims in the U.S. in 2020 were Black and Latinx.

On Wednesday’s final episode of the season, Taraji and Tracie discuss with Therapist and Stanford University psychologist Dr. LaWanda Hill to break down how you can help break the bad cycles and improve the mental health of Black trans women.

Watch part one of the season finale for Peace of Mind with Taraji below, and tune-in for part two on Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.: