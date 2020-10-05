Taraji P. Henson Launches New Talk Show Focused On Mental Health On Facebook Watch

Written by BET Staff

In advance of World Mental Health Day on Sunday (Oct. 10), Facebook Watch and Taraji P. Henson are working together on a new talk show that will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues that are particular to the Black community. Co-hosted with Henson’s long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, the new show is currently under the working title Peace of Mind with Taraji. In the new original series, the Golden Globe Award-Winning actress and Jenkins will sit down with celebrities, experts and everyday people through personal interviews to not only show support within the mental health community but also bring awareness and help eliminate some of the stigmas about those who suffer with mental health issues, according to a press release.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Gets Candid About Mental Health In The Black Community “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.” Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation has committed to “changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need,” the press release states. The foundation is named in honor of the actress’ father who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

Still under production, Peace of Mind with Taraji is set to premiere later this year with each episode focusing on a different aspect of mental health wellness each week. RELATED: Black and Stressed: Connecting A Healthy Body To A Healthy Mind During The COVID-19 Pandemic “The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic.” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programing for Facebook Watch. “One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”