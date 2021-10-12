Blac Chyna Screams About COVID-19 Vaccine At Florida Airport

Blac Chyna isn’t happy about people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The entrepreneur was captured on video in the concourse of Miami International Airport loudly demanding bystanders “get f*****g vaccinated.”

“Go get f–king vaccinated, stop being stupid hoe,” she yelled at one passerby.

According to TMZ, Chyna, who was not wearing a mask, went on her rant after a woman with a baby asked for a photo with the 33-year-old.

“Go get checked out. It’s sad, and it really blows the f**k out of me,” she said on camera. “Go get the shot! The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school]. This is why people’s grandparents are dying and s**t.”

Toward the end of the video, Blac Chyna overhears travelers laughing at her passionate rant and compares their laughing to “hyenas.”

Earlier this year, the former reality star went on her Instagram Live while getting vaccinated and hosted a Q&A session with fans and the man administering her dose.

Watch the video of what went down below: