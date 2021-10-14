Stacey Dash Admits Secret Vicodin Addiction And Says ‘I’m Not Racist’

Clueless actress Stacey Dash and former Fox News commentator is opening up about drug addiction and more.

In an episode of Dr. Oz that aired Thursday (Oct. 14), Dash said she had a severe addiction to pills, revealing she consumed "18 to 20” Vicodin a day. The high price of Vicodin resulted in her losing “everything."

Dash also opened up about her conservative past, where she often insulted Black communities.

"I'm not homophobic. I'm not racist. I was just angry and it benefited me,” Dash said in a preview.

The 54-year-old said more in a Facebook post, writing, "I thank the Lord for being able to say that I have grown more over the last 5 years than I have in my entire life. I am so blessed to be surrounded by people who have loved and supported me through my most challenging time. Thank you all! I encourage anyone who has a story they are scared of telling to share it with the world. You never know who will be able to relate to you and who it can help."

Dash has made many egregious comments over the years. She said there should be no Black History Month, which was founded by a Black man named Carter G. Woodson, or BET. She said Jesse Williams was a “plantation slave” and used a curse word to insult President Barack Obama on Fox News. She was eventually fired from the right wing channel.

In 2018, Dash defended Trump’s horrorifc comments about Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia.

