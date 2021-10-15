Kelly Price Gives Fans An Update On Her Health

Following a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year, Kelly Price is updating her fans about her current health status. Posting on her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14), the gospel singer shared a lengthy caption to share how she is feeling.

“Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused. Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness,” she captioned her post.

RELATED: Kelly Price Speaks Out After Being Reported Missing: ‘I Am Not In Danger’