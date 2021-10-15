Ludacris Creates New Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’ To Teach Kids About Compassion, Creativity And Acceptance

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges is one of our greatest representations of hip hop. Besides being a multi-award winning rapper, he has taken on numerous acting roles, and is now producing with Netflix behind the scenes. His greatest achievement, however, will always be that of fatherhood. Dad to four daughters, Bridges is now rolling out his latest project inspired by his oldest daughter called Karma’s World.

The series follows a young Black girl named Karma who aspires to be a rapper. The series will take you on a journey with Karma, her family and her tribe of friends as she encroaches upon her adolescence, learning healthy ways to love herself, find her sense of compassion and develop her passion for music.

BET.com spoke to Bridges about developing Karma’s World and the life lessons it imparts to kids of every age.

“Karma’s World is all about embracing who you are and self-confidence,” Bridges explains. “The show also tackles self-doubt and learning how to deal with it as we are all human. Many children will be able to relate to Karma, which is why we tackle certain issues within each episode. What the audience will learn from it is life-changing.”

