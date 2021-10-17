Tyga Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest

After surrendering to the police on suspicion of domestic violence, Tyga wants his fans to know that he’s innocent.

According to The Daily Mirror, the rapper took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to break his silence about the alleged abuse of his ex Camaryn Swanson.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” the message said. “I was not arrested I took myself into the police station and cooperated.”

The rapper whose real name is Michael Stevenson was arrested on Oct. 12 on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Hollywood, CBS News reported.

Tyga, 31, turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood station and bail was set at $50,000 for an alleged incident that happened one day earlier.

Swanson had shared photos on Instagram of herself with a black eye. "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," the post stated.