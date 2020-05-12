Tristan Thompson Just Spent Major Coins On Khloé Kardashian For Mother's Day

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Khloé Kardashian had quite a Mother’s Day celebration courtesy of her ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True.
"Thank you Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Stories showing off the grand gesture from the NBA player. “@balloonandpaper did a BEAUTIFUL job."
FYI: This kind of elaborate balloon set-up usually costs a pretty penny. Yes, we’re talking $1K+!
Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were left in awe of the massive heart-shaped arch of pink balloons that perfectly framed the doorway spelling out the word, "Mom."
According to Hollywood Life, Tristan also sent Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flowers.
Undoubtedly, the basketball star is going all out to make his love known for the mother of his child. Of course, this has many fans wondering if the former couple is working on building a relationship again amid the coronavirus pandemic—even if it is just to co-parent.
This Mother’s Day gift comes weeks after Khloé and Tristan celebrated their daughter’s 2nd birthday together on Easter Sunday.
This also piggybacks off of a recent KUWTK episode where Khloé, who has been actively undergoing IVF, admitted that she has considered giving her daughter a full-blooded sibling with Tristan, despite their messy breakup in 2019.
At this time, the status of the pair’s relationship is unclear, but for the sake of raising their daughter, we are happy to see the duo working it out.
(Photos: George Pimentel/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Good American)
