Tristan Thompson Just Spent Major Coins On Khloé Kardashian For Mother's Day

Khloé Kardashian had quite a Mother’s Day celebration courtesy of her ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"Thank you Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Stories showing off the grand gesture from the NBA player. “@balloonandpaper did a BEAUTIFUL job."

FYI: This kind of elaborate balloon set-up usually costs a pretty penny. Yes, we’re talking $1K+!

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were left in awe of the massive heart-shaped arch of pink balloons that perfectly framed the doorway spelling out the word, "Mom."