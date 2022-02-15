Tyler Perry's The Oval
Image, Power and Money
Season 4 E 5 • 11/08/2022
Victoria and Donald tie up loose ends, Hunter suspects Victoria is working with someone close to home on a plot against him, Eli shares his shocking findings, and Donald threatens Lilly.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E17Get a Grip
Hunter strongly urges Sharon to reconsider his offer, Victoria and the second lady lay their cards on the table, Sam tries to impede Donald's search for Kyle, and Allan makes a bold move.
02/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E18Next to Impossible
Allan's behavior draws suspicion, Jason's improving health unsettles Victoria, Max and Bobby meet with the vice president, Grip searches for Kyle, and Sharon asks Richard for help.
02/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E19Gathering Evidence
Kareem refuses to answer questions about his disappearance, the vice president seeks to compile all the evidence against Hunter in one place, and Donald hatches an escape plan for Kyle.
03/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E20The Vendetta
Sam and Kyle wind up in a tense standoff, Victoria and Donald don't see eye to eye about how to handle Jason, Priscilla tries to gain Allan's trust, and Hunter's vigil is interrupted.
03/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E21Ugly Politics
The first family deals with a tragedy, Richard gets tough on Barry, Sam and Kyle play a waiting game, Priscilla lets Allan in on the vice president's plan, and Donald issues a deadly order.
03/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E22Roadkill
Priscilla and Allan face a dangerous threat, Hunter recruits Alonzo for a secret mission, Donald asks for Victoria's help, Sam's situation grows dire, and Lilly's escape plan hits a snag.
03/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E1The Package
Priscilla and Grip face off, President Franklin seeks to indulge his vices, Jason's autopsy yields a stunning revelation, and Sam asks Richard to attend an important rendezvous.
10/11/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E2Black Stallion
Priscilla, Kareem, Allan and Dale grow tired of waiting for Richard, the president hires a sex worker, Jason tries to figure out what's happening to him, and Donald uses Lilly to lure Bobby.
10/18/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E3Into the Woods
Alonzo helps Hunter out of a jam, Max and Bobby devise a plan to rescue Lilly, Richard searches for Barry, Sam senses danger at the hospital, and Dale, Allan and Kareem go off-grid.
10/25/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E4Wicked
Hunter seeks more information about his son's death, Max tries to talk Bobby out of acting rashly, Dale and Allan figure out their next move, and the vice president has a change of heart.
11/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E6Guns Blazing
Eli pushes Simone to apologize to Hunter and Victoria, Allan and Dale debate their next move while hiding from the president, and Kareem is driven away by Sharon's relationship with Barry.
11/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E7Hook, Line and Sinker
Lilly makes a difficult decision, Jason learns about his body double's fate, Max and Bobby devise a plan to take down Hunter, and Victoria presents Donald with a solution to their problems.
11/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E8It’s Over
Kyle finds Dale and Allan staking out in the woods, Bobby and Max approach Sharon with a proposition for an undercover operation, and Hunter grows suspicious of Victoria and Donald.
11/29/2022
