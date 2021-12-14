Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The VendettaSeason 3 E 20 • 03/08/2022
Sam and Kyle wind up in a tense standoff, Victoria and Donald don't see eye to eye about how to handle Jason, Priscilla tries to gain Allan's trust, and Hunter's vigil is interrupted.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E10Checkmate
Kyle takes extreme measures to get information from Lilly, Allan has suspicions about Ellie's death, Jason makes a troubling confession, and the vice president demands a meeting with Hunter.
12/14/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E11The Children
Hunter and Victoria exercise control over Jason by any means necessary, Lilly is close to breaking as she's held captive, and Sam comes forward with concerning news about the vice president.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E12The Dutiful Wife
Bobby and Max come to Lilly's aid, Victoria has a tense lunch with the second lady, Nancy tries to stop Barry from making a big mistake, and the vice president calls a press conference.
01/11/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E13Tragic Monologues
Hunter tries to scare the vice president into silence, Victoria struggles to react appropriately to Jason's act of self-harm, and Max seeks vengeance against Kyle.
01/18/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E14The Command Performance
Victoria revels in the aftermath of her press conference, Barry accuses his father of withholding information, the vice president's confidence is shaken, and Kareem goes to the authorities.
01/25/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E15Wicked
Hunter concocts a plan to take out all his enemies in one fell swoop, Barry grows impatient with the FBI's investigation into the Rakudushi, and Allan sneaks a gun into the West Wing.
02/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E16The Hornet's Nest
Kareem finds himself in a dangerous position, Victoria lures the second lady to lunch, Allan angles to work closer with Hunter, and Dale and Sharon get an unexpected visitor at the pharmacy.
02/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E17Get a Grip
Hunter strongly urges Sharon to reconsider his offer, Victoria and the second lady lay their cards on the table, Sam tries to impede Donald's search for Kyle, and Allan makes a bold move.
02/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E18Next to Impossible
Allan's behavior draws suspicion, Jason's improving health unsettles Victoria, Max and Bobby meet with the vice president, Grip searches for Kyle, and Sharon asks Richard for help.
02/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E19Gathering Evidence
Kareem refuses to answer questions about his disappearance, the vice president seeks to compile all the evidence against Hunter in one place, and Donald hatches an escape plan for Kyle.
03/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E20The Vendetta
03/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E21Ugly Politics
The first family deals with a tragedy, Richard gets tough on Barry, Sam and Kyle play a waiting game, Priscilla lets Allan in on the vice president's plan, and Donald issues a deadly order.
03/15/2022
