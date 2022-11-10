Tyler Perry's The Oval
What's Done in the Dark
Season 4 E 11 • 12/20/2022
Nancy gets captured by the Rakadushi cult, Bobby makes a pass at Priscilla, a drunk Hunter nearly incriminates his wife, Jason threatens Allan, and Kareem makes a horrifying discovery.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E1The Package
Priscilla and Grip face off, President Franklin seeks to indulge his vices, Jason's autopsy yields a stunning revelation, and Sam asks Richard to attend an important rendezvous.
10/11/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E2Black Stallion
Priscilla, Kareem, Allan and Dale grow tired of waiting for Richard, the president hires a sex worker, Jason tries to figure out what's happening to him, and Donald uses Lilly to lure Bobby.
10/18/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E3Into the Woods
Alonzo helps Hunter out of a jam, Max and Bobby devise a plan to rescue Lilly, Richard searches for Barry, Sam senses danger at the hospital, and Dale, Allan and Kareem go off-grid.
10/25/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E4Wicked
Hunter seeks more information about his son's death, Max tries to talk Bobby out of acting rashly, Dale and Allan figure out their next move, and the vice president has a change of heart.
11/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E5Image, Power and Money
Victoria and Donald tie up loose ends, Hunter suspects Victoria is working with someone close to home on a plot against him, Eli shares his shocking findings, and Donald threatens Lilly.
11/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E6Guns Blazing
Eli pushes Simone to apologize to Hunter and Victoria, Allan and Dale debate their next move while hiding from the president, and Kareem is driven away by Sharon's relationship with Barry.
11/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E7Hook, Line and Sinker
Lilly makes a difficult decision, Jason learns about his body double's fate, Max and Bobby devise a plan to take down Hunter, and Victoria presents Donald with a solution to their problems.
11/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E8It’s Over
Kyle finds Dale and Allan staking out in the woods, Bobby and Max approach Sharon with a proposition for an undercover operation, and Hunter grows suspicious of Victoria and Donald.
11/29/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E9Out of Line
The president arranges another debauched excursion, Jason confides in David, Donald shows Allan compromising photos, and Max and Bobby doubt the vice president's motives.
12/06/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E10Truth Be Told
Jason takes out David before making a break for it, Hunter and Victoria have a tense meeting with the vice president and second lady, and Nancy puts herself in harm's way.
12/13/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E12The Stories We Tell
Kareem tries to figure out what happened in his apartment, Victoria grows suspicious of Donald, Simone enlists the help of Bobby, and Priscilla catches Sam in a compromising situation.
01/03/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E13Back Off
Sam draws the line with Victoria, Priscilla pursues a flirtation, Dale has a strange encounter at the pharmacy, Kareem deals with a grisly task, and Lilly's wound arouses suspicion.
01/10/2023
