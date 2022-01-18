Tyler Perry's The Oval

The PackageSeason 4 E 1 • 10/11/2022
Priscilla and Grip face off, President Franklin seeks to indulge his vices, Jason's autopsy yields a stunning revelation, and Sam asks Richard to attend an important rendezvous.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E13Tragic Monologues
Hunter tries to scare the vice president into silence, Victoria struggles to react appropriately to Jason's act of self-harm, and Max seeks vengeance against Kyle.
01/18/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E14The Command Performance
Victoria revels in the aftermath of her press conference, Barry accuses his father of withholding information, the vice president's confidence is shaken, and Kareem goes to the authorities.
01/25/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E15Wicked
Hunter concocts a plan to take out all his enemies in one fell swoop, Barry grows impatient with the FBI's investigation into the Rakudushi, and Allan sneaks a gun into the West Wing.
02/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E16The Hornet's Nest
Kareem finds himself in a dangerous position, Victoria lures the second lady to lunch, Allan angles to work closer with Hunter, and Dale and Sharon get an unexpected visitor at the pharmacy.
02/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E17Get a Grip
Hunter strongly urges Sharon to reconsider his offer, Victoria and the second lady lay their cards on the table, Sam tries to impede Donald's search for Kyle, and Allan makes a bold move.
02/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E18Next to Impossible
Allan's behavior draws suspicion, Jason's improving health unsettles Victoria, Max and Bobby meet with the vice president, Grip searches for Kyle, and Sharon asks Richard for help.
02/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E19Gathering Evidence
Kareem refuses to answer questions about his disappearance, the vice president seeks to compile all the evidence against Hunter in one place, and Donald hatches an escape plan for Kyle.
03/01/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E20The Vendetta
Sam and Kyle wind up in a tense standoff, Victoria and Donald don't see eye to eye about how to handle Jason, Priscilla tries to gain Allan's trust, and Hunter's vigil is interrupted.
03/08/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E21Ugly Politics
The first family deals with a tragedy, Richard gets tough on Barry, Sam and Kyle play a waiting game, Priscilla lets Allan in on the vice president's plan, and Donald issues a deadly order.
03/15/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 • E22Roadkill
Priscilla and Allan face a dangerous threat, Hunter recruits Alonzo for a secret mission, Donald asks for Victoria's help, Sam's situation grows dire, and Lilly's escape plan hits a snag.
03/22/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022